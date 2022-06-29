St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Makes New $292,000 Investment in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,321 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 11.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHEL traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.90. 88,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,233,286. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.29 and its 200 day moving average is $52.74. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $48.27 and a fifty-two week high of $61.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.26. Shell had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Shell plc will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.84%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,570 ($31.53) to GBX 2,860 ($35.09) in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,700 ($33.12) to GBX 2,850 ($34.97) in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,450 ($30.06) to GBX 2,550 ($31.28) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Shell in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,038 ($25.00) to GBX 2,551 ($31.30) in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,574.43.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

