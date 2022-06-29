St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Raises Stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 51.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 806 shares during the quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 136.2% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

WPM traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.42. 97,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,568,199. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of $36.39 and a 1 year high of $51.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.36. The firm has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.51.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 63.33% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $307.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James set a $61.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $45.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.14.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

