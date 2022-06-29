St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Sells 521 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC trimmed its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,441 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 1.0% of St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,290,723,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,155,602 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $19,303,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836,966 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,322,051 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,460,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896,462 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,469,313 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,614,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4,654.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,621,497 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $228,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,394 shares in the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $151.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.64.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total transaction of $5,661,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,973,500 shares in the company, valued at $789,539,670. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $2,712,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,407,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT stock traded up $0.87 on Wednesday, hitting $107.84. The stock had a trading volume of 91,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,902,112. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.87. The company has a market cap of $188.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.73. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $101.24 and a one year high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 17.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.62%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

