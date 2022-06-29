Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) Trading 1.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a market capitalization of $64.10 million and approximately $11.51 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. One Standard Tokenization Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0413 or 0.00000206 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005004 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 38.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,027.11 or 1.00005861 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008908 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004994 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Standard Tokenization Protocol Profile

STPT is a coin. Its launch date was June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 coins and its circulating supply is 1,550,753,612 coins. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol . The official website for Standard Tokenization Protocol is stp.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Standard Tokenization Protocol is an open-source standard defining how tokenized assets are issued and transferred while complying with all necessary regulations. Tokens built on top of the STP-Standard will use the protocol’s on-chain Validator to verify compliance with any jurisdictional or issuer-specific requirements. Standard Tokenization Protocol allows assets to be tokenized in a way that makes them fully compliant across jurisdictions and transferable across any blockchain platform. “

