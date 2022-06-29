Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,427 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 30,644 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 345 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on SBUX. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $91.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.72.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $76.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.62. The company has a market cap of $87.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

