Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,638 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,766 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 141.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $25,000. 69.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $76.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $87.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.62.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SBUX. UBS Group cut their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wedbush cut Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Cowen lowered their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.72.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

