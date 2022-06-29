Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on STLD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group set a $95.00 price target on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $129.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of STLD opened at $67.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.70. Steel Dynamics has a 12 month low of $50.54 and a 12 month high of $100.37.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.58 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 69.88% and a net margin of 19.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics will post 19.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.02%.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 5,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $420,890.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 724,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,464,079.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 11,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

