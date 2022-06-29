Stellar Trading 1.7% Lower Over Last Week (XLM)

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 29th. In the last week, Stellar has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. Stellar has a total market capitalization of $2.78 billion and approximately $152.54 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stellar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000554 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Stellar

Stellar (XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,787,718 coins and its circulating supply is 25,034,074,449 coins. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org . The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Stellar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

