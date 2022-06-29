stETH (Lido) Market Cap Reaches $4.76 Billion (STETH)

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. One stETH (Lido) coin can now be bought for about $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, stETH (Lido) has traded flat against the US dollar. stETH (Lido) has a total market cap of $4.76 billion and $163.27 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 52.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,248.39 or 0.26160544 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.36 or 0.00181237 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004979 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00087829 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002330 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00014983 BTC.

About stETH (Lido)

stETH (Lido) was first traded on December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 1,366,874 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH (Lido) Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH (Lido) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy stETH (Lido) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

