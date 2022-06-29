Steve Wadey Sells 117,926 Shares of QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) Stock

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ – Get Rating) insider Steve Wadey sold 117,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 363 ($4.45), for a total value of £428,071.38 ($525,176.52).

Steve Wadey also recently made the following trade(s):

Get QinetiQ Group alerts:

On Monday, May 9th, Steve Wadey bought 41 shares of QinetiQ Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 366 ($4.49) per share, for a total transaction of £150.06 ($184.10).

On Monday, April 11th, Steve Wadey bought 46 shares of QinetiQ Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 326 ($4.00) per share, for a total transaction of £149.96 ($183.98).

Shares of LON:QQ traded up GBX 6 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 363.60 ($4.46). The company had a trading volume of 2,889,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,555. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of £2.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 354.74 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 307.20. QinetiQ Group plc has a one year low of GBX 3.47 ($0.04) and a one year high of GBX 376.20 ($4.62).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share. This is a boost from QinetiQ Group’s previous dividend of $2.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 1.37%. QinetiQ Group’s payout ratio is presently 45.16%.

QQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 465 ($5.70) target price on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($4.91) price target on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 350 ($4.29) to GBX 355 ($4.36) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th.

About QinetiQ Group (Get Rating)

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; AI, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for QinetiQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QinetiQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.