STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $32.12

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $32.12 and last traded at $32.14, with a volume of 19625 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.60.

STM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from €44.00 ($46.81) to €38.00 ($40.43) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays downgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.40.

The firm has a market cap of $29.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.68.

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 26.20%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were issued a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.81%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 120.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,733,455 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $133,612,000 after buying an additional 1,492,053 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 393.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,530,679 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $75,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,355 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,824,022 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $208,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,001 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,847,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 374.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 802,557 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $34,688,000 after purchasing an additional 633,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

About STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

