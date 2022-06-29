Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for June 29th (DB1, FLTR, GYC, HBH, LEG, PDCO, PUM, SHA, SHL, VNA)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, June 29th:

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) was given a €190.00 ($202.13) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Get Deutsche Börse AG alerts:

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) was given a €192.00 ($204.26) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR)

was given a £138 ($169.30) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) was given a €17.50 ($18.62) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) was given a €128.00 ($136.17) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) was given a €100.00 ($106.38) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $41.00 to $42.00.

Puma (ETR:PUM) was given a €120.00 ($127.66) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) was given a €7.50 ($7.98) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) was given a €69.40 ($73.83) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) was given a €36.50 ($38.83) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.