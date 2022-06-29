Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for June 29th (DB1, FLTR, GYC, HBH, LEG, PDCO, PUM, SHA, SHL, VNA)

Posted by on Jun 29th, 2022

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, June 29th:

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) was given a €190.00 ($202.13) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) was given a €192.00 ($204.26) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) was given a £138 ($169.30) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) was given a €17.50 ($18.62) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) was given a €128.00 ($136.17) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) was given a €100.00 ($106.38) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $41.00 to $42.00.

Puma (ETR:PUM) was given a €120.00 ($127.66) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) was given a €7.50 ($7.98) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) was given a €69.40 ($73.83) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) was given a €36.50 ($38.83) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.