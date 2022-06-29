StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
AAU stock opened at $0.24 on Friday. Almaden Minerals has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $0.51. The firm has a market cap of $32.25 million, a PE ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 24.27 and a quick ratio of 24.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.27.
Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.
Almaden Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
