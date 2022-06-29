StockNews.com Downgrades Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) to Hold

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on AXTA. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Axalta Coating Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

AXTA traded down $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,927,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,627,808. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52-week low of $21.67 and a 52-week high of $34.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTA. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 92,444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 4.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 1.8% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

