StockNews.com Lowers Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Shares of OFC stock opened at $26.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.95. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $23.89 and a 52 week high of $30.51.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $195.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.33 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 87.30%.

In other news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total transaction of $91,343.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,382.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,712,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $476,980,000 after purchasing an additional 160,659 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,752,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,536,000 after purchasing an additional 769,941 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,459,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,221,000 after purchasing an additional 69,979 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,451,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,555,000 after purchasing an additional 52,917 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,203,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,641,000 after purchasing an additional 56,537 shares during the period.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

