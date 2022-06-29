Strategic Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF makes up 2.6% of Strategic Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Strategic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BIL. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter.

BIL traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.47. 4,377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,724,386. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.44 and its 200 day moving average is $91.43. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12 month low of $91.40 and a 12 month high of $91.48.

