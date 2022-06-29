Strategic Asset Management LLC Buys 11,990 Shares of FT Cboe Vest Buffered Allocation Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:BUFG)

Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest Buffered Allocation Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:BUFG – Get Rating) by 44.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,990 shares during the period. FT Cboe Vest Buffered Allocation Growth ETF makes up 1.1% of Strategic Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Strategic Asset Management LLC owned about 0.75% of FT Cboe Vest Buffered Allocation Growth ETF worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest Buffered Allocation Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $377,000.

NYSEARCA:BUFG traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.71. 1,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,598. FT Cboe Vest Buffered Allocation Growth ETF has a one year low of $17.11 and a one year high of $20.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.23.

