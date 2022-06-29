Strategic Asset Management LLC Buys 8,681 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 692.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,681 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Strategic Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Strategic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,538,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,573 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,890,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,560,000 after acquiring an additional 338,487 shares during the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 527.7% during the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,633,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,670,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736,348 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,706,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,761,000 after purchasing an additional 110,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,693,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,068,000 after purchasing an additional 165,554 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,242. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.55 and a one year high of $55.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.60.

