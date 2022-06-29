Strategic Asset Management LLC Buys 8,681 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 692.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,681 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Strategic Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Strategic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,538,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,573 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,890,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,560,000 after acquiring an additional 338,487 shares during the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 527.7% during the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,633,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,670,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736,348 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,706,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,761,000 after purchasing an additional 110,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,693,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,068,000 after purchasing an additional 165,554 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,242. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.55 and a one year high of $55.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.60.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ)
- Let General Mills Command A Position In Your Defensive Portfolio
- Don’t Bet On A Rebound In Unifirst, Yet
- Should Nike (NYSE: NKE) Be In Your Portfolio For The Rest Of 2022?
- Recession-Proof Patterson Companies Is A Steal
- Booking Holding’s Stock To Benefit As Borders Open Up Again
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.