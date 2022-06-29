Strategic Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Strategic Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. QP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 32,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period.
Shares of XMLV stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.31. The stock had a trading volume of 75 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,608. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.62. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $49.07 and a 52-week high of $58.81.
