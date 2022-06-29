Strategic Asset Management LLC Has $103,000 Stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Strategic Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEI. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 297.8% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 462.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEI traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.63. 26,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,856,988. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $116.04 and a 1-year high of $132.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.21.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.101 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

