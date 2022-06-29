Strategic Asset Management LLC Invests $86,000 in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 62.7% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 8,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 1,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:TLT traded up $1.45 on Wednesday, reaching $113.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 539,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,041,598. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $108.11 and a 12-month high of $155.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.26.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $0.207 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (Get Rating)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

