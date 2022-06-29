Strategic Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Strategic Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 230,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,006 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,273,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,155,000 after purchasing an additional 70,570 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $1,566,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,209,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991,687 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA:GLDM traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,747,655. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12-month low of $34.16 and a 12-month high of $41.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.86.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.