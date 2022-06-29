Strategic Asset Management LLC Sells 417 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Strategic Asset Management LLC reduced its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 44.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MBB. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 77,632,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,340,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857,794 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,819,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,355,000 after acquiring an additional 710,262 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,607,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,543,000 after acquiring an additional 170,679 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,493,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,467,000 after acquiring an additional 202,746 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,479,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,794,000 after acquiring an additional 37,268 shares during the period.

MBB traded up $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.75. 17,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,293,944. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.93. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.32 and a fifty-two week high of $108.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.162 per share. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

