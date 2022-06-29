Strategic Asset Management LLC Sells 613 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Strategic Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth CMT boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth CMT now owns 212,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 28,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 405.8% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 23,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 18,870 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,491,634 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.06. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

