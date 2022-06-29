Stream Protocol (STPL) Price Up 12.4% This Week

Stream Protocol (STPL) traded 17.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. One Stream Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0062 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Stream Protocol has a market cap of $1.77 million and approximately $26,849.00 worth of Stream Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Stream Protocol has traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005004 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 38.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,027.11 or 1.00005861 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008908 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004994 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Stream Protocol Profile

Stream Protocol (STPL) is a coin. Stream Protocol’s total supply is 497,752,641 coins and its circulating supply is 285,031,863 coins. Stream Protocol’s official Twitter account is @streamprotocol . Stream Protocol’s official website is www.streamprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Stream Protocol is a blockchain network-powered content revenue distribution system. When a user requests for settlement after revenue is generated from content, the revenue can be distributed in a fair manner according to clear standards as content-related information and contribution information of content contributors are recorded on the Content Smart Contract (Hereinafter “CSC”) of a tamper-proof blockchain network. “

Buying and Selling Stream Protocol

