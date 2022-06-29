Suku (SUKU) Price Tops $0.0907

Suku (SUKU) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 28th. One Suku coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0907 or 0.00000446 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Suku has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. Suku has a market cap of $16.15 million and approximately $5.22 million worth of Suku was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Suku alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004913 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,319.87 or 0.94990000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008772 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004916 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002509 BTC.

About Suku

Suku (SUKU) is a coin. It was first traded on October 17th, 2019. Suku’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 177,995,228 coins. The Reddit community for Suku is https://reddit.com/r/SUKUecosystem . Suku’s official Twitter account is @SUKUecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . Suku’s official website is www.suku.world

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today. Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain. “

Suku Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suku directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Suku should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Suku using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Suku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Suku and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.