SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned 0.09% of Tupperware Brands worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Tupperware Brands by 48.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands in the fourth quarter worth $168,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TUP shares. Citigroup cut shares of Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. DA Davidson cut shares of Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tupperware Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Tim Minges bought 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.08 per share, for a total transaction of $100,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,623 shares in the company, valued at $313,867.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director James H. Fordyce bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.69 per share, for a total transaction of $199,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,052.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 120,000 shares of company stock worth $717,840. 2.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Tupperware Brands stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.48. 23,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,117,010. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.28. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 52-week low of $5.54 and a 52-week high of $25.44.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $348.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.80 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 69.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

