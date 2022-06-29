SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Buys 1,315 Shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned 0.13% of Titan Machinery worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Titan Machinery by 699.3% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Titan Machinery by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in Titan Machinery in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

TITN stock traded down $1.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.67. 6,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,207. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.62 million, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.64. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $38.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.80 and a 200-day moving average of $28.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Titan Machinery ( NASDAQ:TITN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.26. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $461.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Titan Machinery’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TITN. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Titan Machinery from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Stephens decreased their target price on Titan Machinery from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. TheStreet lowered Titan Machinery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Titan Machinery in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Titan Machinery currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

