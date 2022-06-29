SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Buys 2,570 Shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,789 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Interface were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TILE. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interface by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 92,222 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Interface by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Interface by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 246,864 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Interface by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interface by 5.6% in the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,175 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Interface alerts:

TILE stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.37. 1,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,507. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.61 million, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.78. Interface, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.95 and a 1-year high of $18.03.

Interface ( NASDAQ:TILE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. Interface had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $288.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Interface, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Interface’s payout ratio is presently 3.85%.

TILE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Interface from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Interface in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Interface Profile (Get Rating)

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TILE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.