SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Has $757,000 Holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,512 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Xerox were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Xerox by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 150,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 77,200 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xerox by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 227,837 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after acquiring an additional 49,697 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Xerox by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 378,138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,560,000 after acquiring an additional 46,557 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Xerox during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Xerox by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,230,275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,853,000 after acquiring an additional 61,075 shares during the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XRX traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,583,500. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Xerox Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $15.37 and a twelve month high of $24.99.

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Xerox had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a positive return on equity of 4.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is currently -29.33%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Xerox from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Xerox from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Xerox in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 783,900 shares of Xerox stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.17 per share, for a total transaction of $13,459,563.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,245,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,992,041.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Naresh Shanker sold 10,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total value of $183,612.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,373.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

