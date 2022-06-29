SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Has $778,000 Holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 317,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,533,000 after purchasing an additional 151,676 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $350,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $1,167,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 190.0% in the 1st quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC now owns 34,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 22,800 shares during the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NUS traded down $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.91. The stock had a trading volume of 5,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,988. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.23. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.40 and a 12 month high of $58.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.04.

Nu Skin Enterprises ( NYSE:NUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The company had revenue of $604.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 57.04%.

In other news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $47,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,332.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Y. Chang sold 16,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total transaction of $745,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,957 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,107.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,143 shares of company stock worth $6,652,437. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.50.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

