SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Has $858,000 Holdings in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Titan Machinery worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TITN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Titan Machinery by 166.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 278,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,873,000 after acquiring an additional 173,881 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 165.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 179,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after buying an additional 111,913 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 588,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,836,000 after buying an additional 77,750 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 229.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 101,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after buying an additional 70,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 423.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 82,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after buying an additional 66,332 shares during the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TITN traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.67. The stock had a trading volume of 6,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,207. The firm has a market cap of $511.62 million, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $38.58.

Titan Machinery ( NASDAQ:TITN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $461.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.00 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TITN shares. TheStreet cut Titan Machinery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Stephens cut their price objective on Titan Machinery from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Titan Machinery in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Titan Machinery from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Titan Machinery presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

