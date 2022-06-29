SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 646.0% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 3,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $107,529.76. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 21,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,792.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jacqueline A. Seto sold 1,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $49,815.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,923.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $66.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of Ultra Clean stock traded down $0.98 on Wednesday, hitting $29.27. The stock had a trading volume of 4,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,291. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $27.74 and a one year high of $60.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.88.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $564.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.01 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 20.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ultra Clean (Get Rating)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.