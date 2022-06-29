Summit Industrial Income REIT (SMU.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UNGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0484 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Summit Industrial Income REIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Shares of SMU.UN stock traded up C$0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$17.37. The company had a trading volume of 766,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,285. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$18.91 and its 200 day moving average is C$20.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.00, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$16.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$24.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.11 billion and a PE ratio of 2.42.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT to a “buy” rating and set a C$22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.33.

About Summit Industrial Income REIT (Get Rating)

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

