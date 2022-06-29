Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Short Interest Up 241.4% in June

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 156,000 shares, an increase of 241.4% from the May 31st total of 45,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 293,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS SUHJY opened at $11.92 on Wednesday. Sun Hung Kai Properties has a fifty-two week low of $11.11 and a fifty-two week high of $15.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.06.

About Sun Hung Kai Properties

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited develops and invests in properties for sale and rent in Hong Kong, Mainland China, Singapore, and internationally. It develops and sells properties, including residential estates, offices, shopping malls, industrial buildings, and hotels and serviced suites. As of June 30, 2021, the company's land bank comprised 57.9 million square feet of gross floor area in Hong Kong; and 75.3 million square feet of gross floor area in Mainland China.

