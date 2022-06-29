Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Bought by Eagle Global Advisors LLC

Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,893 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $3,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SU. Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter worth $110,774,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 251.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,821,706 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $145,731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165,006 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,438,157 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $386,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115,081 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 5,365,737 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $134,446,000 after buying an additional 2,376,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $55,515,000. 58.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SU traded down $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.90. 214,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,346,031. The stock has a market cap of $50.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.08. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $42.72.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.18 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 14.18%. Research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.3623 dividend. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 43.57%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SU. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.14.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

