SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR) Short Interest Down 99.9% in June

SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.9% from the May 31st total of 83,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,385,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of HYSR traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.03. 7,933,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,189,293. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.04. SunHydrogen has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.09.
