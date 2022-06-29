Surience Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Surience Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,410 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,864 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises approximately 2.4% of Surience Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Surience Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 4,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 13,515 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

NASDAQ:AMD traded down $4.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,885,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,179,813. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.43 and a 1-year high of $164.46. The firm has a market cap of $124.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.93.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total value of $1,092,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,556.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,896,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 524,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,437,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,966 shares of company stock valued at $6,038,200 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile (Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.