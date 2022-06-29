Surience Private Wealth LLC Takes $17.36 Million Position in Merlyn.AI SectorSurfer Momentum ETF (BATS:DUDE)

Surience Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Merlyn.AI SectorSurfer Momentum ETF (BATS:DUDE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 641,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,358,000. Merlyn.AI SectorSurfer Momentum ETF comprises 15.2% of Surience Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position.

Separately, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Merlyn.AI SectorSurfer Momentum ETF by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 405,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,823,000 after buying an additional 98,557 shares during the last quarter.

DUDE stock traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $23.97. 816 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.65.

