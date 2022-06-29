Taiheiyo Cement Co. (OTCMKTS:THYCY) Short Interest Down 87.5% in June

Taiheiyo Cement Co. (OTCMKTS:THYCY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 87.5% from the May 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

THYCY opened at $3.76 on Wednesday. Taiheiyo Cement has a fifty-two week low of $3.68 and a fifty-two week high of $6.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.83 and a 200-day moving average of $4.36.

Get Taiheiyo Cement alerts:

About Taiheiyo Cement (Get Rating)

Taiheiyo Cement Corporation engages in the cement, mineral resources, environmental, and construction materials businesses in Japan and internationally. The company's Cement segment offers ordinary Portland cement, specialty cement, soil stabilizers, and ready-mixed concrete. Its Mineral Resources segment sells limestone aggregate products comprising course and fine aggregate used in ready-mixed concrete, and aggregate used in concrete products and civil engineering; sandstone and andesite as aggregate materials; quicklime, slaked lime, filler, silica, and silica powder; and hollow ceramics, sepiolite, wollastonite, and kaolin, as well as recycles surplus construction soil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Taiheiyo Cement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiheiyo Cement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.