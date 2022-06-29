Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,537 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,094,330,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in Target by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,941,995 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,069,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,948 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Target by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,902,355 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $414,599,000 after purchasing an additional 808,485 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,042,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Target by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,148,499 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $497,249,000 after purchasing an additional 617,060 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Target from $239.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Cowen decreased their price target on Target from $265.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Target from $205.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Target from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Target from $171.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.04.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 18,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $4,089,606.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,196,721. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 79,694 shares of company stock worth $14,055,746 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $144.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $183.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.04. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $138.58 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.69 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.85%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

