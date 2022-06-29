TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Saturday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$68.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$73.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TRP. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of TC Energy to a sell rating and set a C$78.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of TC Energy to a sell rating and set a C$57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$70.52.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TSE TRP opened at C$68.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$67.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$71.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$67.94. TC Energy has a twelve month low of C$57.71 and a twelve month high of C$74.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.99.

TC Energy ( TSE:TRP Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.13 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.55 billion. Research analysts anticipate that TC Energy will post 4.4393319 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 106.85%.

In other TC Energy news, Director Hejdi A. Carlsen acquired 427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$68.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,142.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$91,113.75. Also, Director Richard Prior acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$70.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$796,250. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,973 shares of company stock worth $137,186 and sold 57,480 shares worth $4,231,619.

About TC Energy (Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.