Techtronic Industries (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $50.33

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $50.33 and last traded at $52.45, with a volume of 60271 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.78.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Techtronic Industries in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.25 and a 200 day moving average of $77.87.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $0.6175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 1.79%.

Techtronic Industries Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TTNDY)

Techtronic Industries Company Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floorcare and cleaning products worldwide. It offers power tools, power tool accessories, outdoor products, and outdoor product accessories for consumer, trade, professional, and industrial users under the MILWAUKEE, EMPIRE, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, and HART brands, as well as to original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customers.

