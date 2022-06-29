Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) PT Lowered to $36.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $45.00 to $36.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 5.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $130.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $215.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Argus cut Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $77.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, William Blair lowered Teladoc Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

NYSE:TDOC traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.13. 4,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,439,812. Teladoc Health has a 12-month low of $27.38 and a 12-month high of $174.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.39.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $565.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.91 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 321.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 4,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $151,257.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total value of $29,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,240.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDOC. Kinnevik AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth $458,235,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 18,922,198 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,737,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462,386 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,877,063 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $998,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071,756 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,755,058 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $809,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,140,808 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $839,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,508 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health (Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.