Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Holdings Lifted by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,690 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the quarter. Teledyne Technologies accounts for about 1.2% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $135,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,887,842 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,698,558,000 after purchasing an additional 61,177 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,276,745 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $994,687,000 after purchasing an additional 393,725 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 844,742 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $368,082,000 after purchasing an additional 8,220 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $248,203,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 410,037 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $179,141,000 after purchasing an additional 9,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Shares of TDY traded down $2.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $369.40. 752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,114. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $344.66 and a 12-month high of $493.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $401.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $424.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.18. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TDY. TheStreet lowered Teledyne Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $505.00.

About Teledyne Technologies (Get Rating)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.