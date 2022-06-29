Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $13.22

Telekom Austria AG (OTCMKTS:TKAGY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.22 and last traded at $13.22, with a volume of 420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.52.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TKAGY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Telekom Austria from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Telekom Austria from €8.00 ($8.51) to €7.30 ($7.77) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.93.

Telekom Austria AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed-line and mobile communications solutions to individuals, commercial and non-commercial organizations, and other national and international carriers. The company offers fixed-line services, including access, Internet, fixed-to-mobile calls, international traffic, voice value-added, interconnection, call center, television, IPTV, and smart home services, as well as data and ICT solutions; and digital mobile communications services, such as text and multimedia messaging, m-commerce, information, and entertainment services.

