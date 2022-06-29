Ten Lifestyle Group (LON:TENG) Trading 0.9% Higher

Ten Lifestyle Group Plc (LON:TENG – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 56.50 ($0.69) and last traded at GBX 56.50 ($0.69). 14,868 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 55,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 56 ($0.69).

The firm has a market capitalization of £47.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 61.52 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 85.23.

In other Ten Lifestyle Group news, insider Bruce Weatherill bought 94,540 shares of Ten Lifestyle Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 62 ($0.76) per share, with a total value of £58,614.80 ($71,911.18).

Ten Lifestyle Group Plc provides concierge services to private banks, retail banks, premium payment card providers, and high-net-worth individuals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, and the Asia-Pacific Region. The company assists its members to access various consumer markets, such as travel, dining, and live entertainment through its proprietary digital platform.

