Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.43.

Several research firms have weighed in on TRNO. JMP Securities began coverage on Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Terreno Realty from $76.00 to $64.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Terreno Realty from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Terreno Realty from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Terreno Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

TRNO opened at $57.50 on Friday. Terreno Realty has a 1-year low of $54.55 and a 1-year high of $86.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 46.00 and a beta of 0.71.

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.20). Terreno Realty had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $64.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.16 million. Equities analysts forecast that Terreno Realty will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.80%.

In other Terreno Realty news, CEO W Blake Baird bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 588,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,656,064. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 74.5% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

