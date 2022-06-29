The Alumasc Group (LON:ALU) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $180.09

The Alumasc Group plc (LON:ALU – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 180.09 ($2.21) and traded as low as GBX 160.50 ($1.97). The Alumasc Group shares last traded at GBX 163 ($2.00), with a volume of 73,664 shares traded.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 179.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 200.72. The company has a market capitalization of £58.54 million and a PE ratio of 8.22.
About The Alumasc Group (LON:ALU)
