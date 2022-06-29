The Alumasc Group (LON:ALU) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $180.09

The Alumasc Group plc (LON:ALU – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 180.09 ($2.21) and traded as low as GBX 160.50 ($1.97). The Alumasc Group shares last traded at GBX 163 ($2.00), with a volume of 73,664 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 179.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 200.72. The company has a market capitalization of £58.54 million and a PE ratio of 8.22.

The Alumasc Group

The Alumasc Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells building products, systems, and solutions in Europe, North America, the Middle East, the Far East, and internationally. The company operates through Water Management, Building Envelope, and Housebuilding Products segments. It offers water management solutions for urban water management in the areas of gutters and downpipes, building drainage, drainage and access covers, and fascia soffit copings under the Alumasc, Skyline, Rainwater, Harmer, Wade, and Gatic brands; building envelope solutions, such as roof waterproofing systems, green and landscaped garden roofing, architectural screening, ventilation louvres, solar shading, and off-site constructed modular balconies under the Roof-Pro, Alumasc, and Levolux brands; and housebuilding products under the timloc brand.

