The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Receives $93.90 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.90.

A number of research firms have commented on BNS. Desjardins reduced their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$96.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$97.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$92.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 969 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 178.0% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $59.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.91. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $57.93 and a 12-month high of $74.86. The stock has a market cap of $71.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.65. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 25.78%. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a $0.801 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 48.63%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

